AIR TRAVEL

FAA investigates another questionable Air Canada landing at SFO

A check-in sign for Air Canada appears in San Francisco International Airport on Monday, Oct. 23, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The FAA tells ABC7 News it's investigating an incident involving Air Canada at SFO.

RELATED: Air Canada flight nearly lands on taxiway at San Francisco International Airport

This image provided by the NTSB on Aug. 2, 2017 shows a near-miss at San Francisco International Airport involving an Air Canada flight.


A spokesperson said the inbound flight from Montreal was given clearance to land Sunday night, but then air traffic control gave orders to "go around" because it believed another plane may have been in the way.

In an audio recording, you can hear air traffic control tell the pilots to "go around" five times within 30 seconds, but the pilots never acknowledged the order. A supervisor then used a flashing red light to signal the crew, which is standard protocol, but that was also ignored.

The plane landed safely around 9:30 p.m.
RELATED: NTSB investigating after Air Canada flight nearly lands on taxiway at SFO

The pilots then told the control tower they were having radio problems. In the audio recording, you hear the controller say, "That's pretty evident."

The FAA and Air Canada are investigating the incident.

In July, an Air Canada plane came within 59 feet of crash landing onto other planes at SFO. The pilot reportedly mistook the taxiway for a runway.
