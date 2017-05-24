UNITED AIRLINES

Passengers arrive at SFO after plane evacuation at NJ airport

Newark Airport closed after a reported engine fire on an SFO-bound plane Tuesday night. The plane was still on the tarmac and all passengers were evacuated safely. (KGO-TV)

NEWARK, New Jersey (KGO) --
The ordeal is finally over for people on a United flight bound for San Francisco. There were 131 people on board when a fire broke out in New Jersey.

What a relief to finally make it to their destination. Some of those passengers arrived at SFO early Wednesday morning, but what a frightening night.

"Then the flight attendants were like, 'get off the plane, get off the plane, get off the plane. Run away from the plane, run away from the plane!'" said Lo Toney, passenger.

RELATED: 5 injured as SFO bound plane catches fire at NJ airport

An engine on United Flight 1579 bound for SFO caught fire while it was taxiing on the runway at the Newark Airport. The crew deployed the plane's emergency slides and evacuated the 131 passengers. They were taken back to the terminal. Five people had minor injuries. Some of those passengers were put on another plane overnight and they just landed here at SFO before 4 a.m. including Portia Dixon of Oakland. She injured her ankle.

"I exited the back of the plane and when I was jumping off the tarp people were just piling up behind me. You know, a gentleman landed on my leg. A stewardess just said run as fast as you can away from the plane," said Dixon.

Dixon said she will visit her doctor in the Bay Area. Newark airport is still experiencing some delays this morning.

United Airlines released a statement saying: "During taxiing of United flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco, the tower notified the crew of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines. The crew immediately deployed the slides and evacuated the aircraft. At this time we have a report of only one minor injury. Customers are being transported back to the terminal. We are working to get our customers to San Francisco as soon as possible."

