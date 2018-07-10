TRAVEL

Lost and found: Snorkeler finds the owner of lost GoPro found underwater

EMBED </>More Videos

The camera still worked and had photos and videos of the original owner. (WFTS | Jeffrey Heim/Twitter)

Jeffrey Heim was snorkeling for shark teeth near Caspersen Beach in Venice, Florida when he found a GoPro lodged between two rocks.

The camera, which still works, had barnacles stuck to it and Heim was able to retrieve the photos and videos from the memory card.

"I just wanted to find the owner," Heim told WFTS. "I've lost three GoPros myself, two in Georgia, one in the Keys, and I know how it feels."

Heim posted a photo of the couple that was found on the camera to Twitter in hopes of giving the camera back to the owner.


After two days, Heim said he was able to find the owners of the camera. The couple said they lost the camera earlier in the year while paddleboarding in Venice.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
travelgoprofloridabeachessocial mediatwitter
TRAVEL
BAY AREA LIFE: Learn about the past, present and future of Santa Clara!
BAY AREA LIFE: Washington Hospital goes the extra mile for stroke patients
BAY AREA LIFE: Plan the perfect getaway to San Antonio!
Aloha Friday July Sweepstakes
More Travel
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: 2-alarm fire burning near San Jose park
Grass fire burns on farmland in Morgan Hill
Contra Costa Co. Sheriff ending jail contract with ICE
Reward offered for information leading to missing woman traveling through Bay Area
VIDEO: Toddler violently flung, dropped in domestic fight
Fire erupts near LA's Griffith Park
SF pedicab driver hurt in hit-and-run has died
U-Haul stolen from Santa Clara family has been found
Show More
Bay Area inventors create new kind of countertop oven
Opponents sue to strike measure splitting California into 3 states from ballot
SF couple's anniversary trip to Mexico City ends tragically as wife killed by stray bullet
Costco customers devastated after polish dogs removed from food court menu
Activists protest new Google development in front San Jose conference
More News