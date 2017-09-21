Tribute for Ghost Ship fire victims installed at Oakland Museum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --A memorial is being installed at the Oakland Museum Thursday to honor those who died in the Ghost Ship Fire last year.
Local artists will use memories and tributes for the installation that will be in the form of a ship's masts.
The public will be invited to share and add thoughts to the installation.
There were 36 people who lost their lives in the deadly warehouse fire last December.
