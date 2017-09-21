  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
GHOST SHIP FIRE

Tribute for Ghost Ship fire victims installed at Oakland Museum

A memorial is seen to honor victims of the Ghost Ship Fire in Oakland, Calif. in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A memorial is being installed at the Oakland Museum Thursday to honor those who died in the Ghost Ship Fire last year.

PHOTOS: Ghost Ship Fire poem left on Lake Merritt columns

Local artists will use memories and tributes for the installation that will be in the form of a ship's masts.

The public will be invited to share and add thoughts to the installation.

RELATED: 36 victims of Oakland warehouse fire identified

There were 36 people who lost their lives in the deadly warehouse fire last December.

Click here for full coverage on the deadly Ghost Ship Fire.
