A student who was beaten unconscious by three men early Sunday morning at a University of California at Berkeley residence hall was released from a hospital later in the morning, campus police said.Officers got a call at 12:39 a.m. from witnesses regarding an alleged assault at Unit 3, a residence hall at 2400 Durant Ave.Police said the victim got into an altercation with three other men. The men beat the victim, who lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital.The suspects walked away on Durant Avenue, police said. Officers searched but could not find the suspects.The first suspect was dressed in all black, and the second suspect was wearing a red hat, a white shirt and blue jeans. The third suspect was wearing a plaid shirt and white shoes, according to police.Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police at (510) 642-0472 during business hours or (510) 642-6760.