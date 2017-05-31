California lawmakers OK bill to add new gender option on IDs

California senators have passed a bill to add a third gender option on state IDs for people who do not identify as either male or female.Lawmakers voted 26-12 Wednesday to send the bill to the Assembly.Sen. Toni Atkins' bill would add a non-binary gender option for driver's licenses, birth certificates, identity cards and gender change court orders. The San Diego Democrat says SB 179 would also simplify the process for changing one's gender on those documents.The bill would also let minors apply for a gender change on their birth certificates with permission from a parent or guardian.On Wednesday, the Senate also passed another Atkins bill that would guarantee incarcerated people the right to ask a court for a name or gender change.