BREAKING NEWS
RESOURCES: SJ flood evacuation info and how to help
Full Story
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1768192" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Meteorologist Drew Tuma gives a full update on the flood warnings throughout the Bay Area. (KGO-TV )
Wednesday, February 22, 2017 06:08PM
Meteorologist Drew Tuma gives a full update on the active flood warnings throughout the Bay Area.
Watch the video player above for the full story.
Top Stories
Animals impacted by San Jose flooding
Donations pour into San Jose flood shelters
San Jose residents question emergency response to floods
San Jose floodwater causing major damage to homes
Trump lifts transgender bathroom guidelines
Some San Jose flooding victims may be able to return home
Alameda Co. Sheriff's Deputy hit by bus at Santa Rita Jail
PHOTOS: Flood waters rip through San Jose causing damage, evacuations
VIDEO: SJ Mayor's update on flood evacuations
Official: Trump to revoke transgender bathroom guidance
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Natalie Portman in 'Jackie'
7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star, could hold life
Top Video
San Jose floodwater causing major damage to homes
Animals impacted by San Jose flooding
Donations pour into San Jose flood shelters
San Jose flood evacuees continue to stay in shelters
