NORTH BAY FIRES

Vandals steal from Salvation Army's mobile kitchen in San Rafael

EMBED </>More Videos

A Salvation Army mobile kitchen that served thousands of meals during the October wildfires in Sonoma County was vandalized in San Rafael. (KGO-TV)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. --
A Salvation Army mobile kitchen that served thousands of meals during the October wildfires in Sonoma County was vandalized in San Rafael on Wednesday morning.

The vandals broke through the 21-foot truck's roof vent to get inside the kitchen and took kitchen equipment, food, pots, pans and utensils, Salvation Army San Rafael Corps Lt. Larry Carmichael said.

The mobile kitchen was in a gated parking lot of the Salvation Army's San Rafael Corps Community Center at 351 Mission Ave. The theft was discovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A recycling company's workers neglected to lock the gate, according to Carmichael. "The owner is a good friend of the Salvation Army and he apologized," Carmichael said.

RELATED: Thieves steal from construction crews as they rebuild homes destroyed in North Bay fires

The 20-year-old mobile kitchen served 100,000 meals over six days at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds, Veterans Memorial building and Finley

Center in Santa Rosa after the fires in Sonoma County in October, Carmichael said. Thirty pop-up shelters and churches in other locations also received food and supplies. "Whoever did this, they completely ransacked the whole canteen. These are the items we need for an emergency, especially this upcoming fire season," Carmichael said.

The Salvation Army is still working with a body shop for an estimate to repair the vehicle. Damage and loss to the contents are estimated at $3,000, and an additional $2,000 in dry food was lost, Carmichael said.

San Rafael police are investigating the vandalism and theft.

Donations of food and new kitchen equipment are welcome. People can call the Salvation Army San Rafael Community Center at (415) 459-4520 or click here to go to their website for more information.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on the North Bay fires.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
North Bay Firesvandalismcrimesalvation armyinvestigationdonationsfoodSan Rafael
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
North Bay Fire victims wonder if they'll see PG&E money
PG&E expects to pay $2.5B for costs related to North Bay fires
Diamond ring protection plan lost during North Bay fires
Erin Brockovich helping victims fight old foe after North Bay Fires
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
8-year plea deal on the table for Ghost Ship defendants
Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9
Before you go: Check out these toll hikes, transit changes starting July 1
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
Tunitas Creak Beach gets a makeover, Martins Beach could open to public
Crews contain fire at SF building that houses Kokkari
Suspect in Capital Gazette shooting used pump-action shotgun
Friday before 4th of July predicted busiest day in airline history
Show More
A private feud led to public tennis court upgrades around San Francisco
Boy burned at science camp in Napa
Telling their stories: The 5 victims killed in Capital Gazette shooting
Justice for Junior: NYPD says no wrongdoing by cops in teen's fatal stabbing
Comcast outage affecting customers nationwide
More News