Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --In the early morning hours following Saint Patrick's Day, as the clubs let out on Broadway Street in San Francisco, punches began flying.
It was all caught on surveillance video.
"Multiple fights, maybe six to eight fights, maybe six to eight people got hurt," said Francesca Valdez, Owner of Fame Venue.
Valdez is fed up with her neighbor Hue Lounge and Nightclub.
There were more than just fistfights March 18th. Cozens of people on Broadway Street begin running as they heard gunshots.
"We heard a gunshot I myself have to duck in," said Valdez.
In an emailed statement to ABC News, Hue's Managing Member says Hue and other clubs on Broadway were very busy managing the St. Patrick's Day crowds.
"None of the Clubs contributed to the incident or could have predicted what happened. Further, the gunshots ... were separate from the parking lot fight in both location, and timing."
But Eric Roach, Fame's AV employee says another fight happened just this past weekend, showing ABC7 News video of it. He says he believes they were also Hue Patrons.
"Educate yourself a little better on how to do it go learn from other clubs on how they're doing it and maybe take some pointers maybe be better," said Roach.
In November, Hue's attorney filed a civil lawsuit against the city and two members of the SFPD alleging racial profiling and selective
targeting of the club.
Hue's attorney says a member of the SFPD made the following statement to his client in front of someone else --
"This hip hop music brings in, and this is his words, the wrong crowd, a crowd we don't want, by that he means African Americans no question about it," said Attorney Robert Bloom in a phone interview.
The San Francisco Police Department says it does not comment on pending litigation.
The City Attorney's Office is looking into the matter on behalf of ABC7 News.
Read Hue's full statement here: Hue and the other Broadway clubs were very busy managing the St. Patrick's Day crowds celebrating what has become one of San Francisco's historically busiest nights of the year. Following an incident down the street, Club Hue contacted the SFPD, the CBD, and Entertainment Commission to make sure that the Club's security cameras and security personnel were available to help address the investigation of what occurred.
Club Hue security, as a matter of policy and practice, provides all possible assistance to law enforcement, makes sure that no weapons of any sort or inebriated patrons are permitted in Club Hue, and is committed to a safe and successful Broadway entertainment corridor.
Club Hue released an accurate and clear statement to SFPD, the CBD, and the Entertainment Commission. Club Hue, along with the other merchants and late
night venues in the Broadway Corridor, were innocent bystanders to unfortunate events that cannot be tolerated in San Francisco.
None of the Clubs contributed to the incident or could have predicted what happened. Further, the gunshots, while extremely unsettling, were separate from the parking lot fight in both location, and timing. We did, and continue to do, all the suggested neighborhood safety protocols and we exceeded the security protocols dictated in our security plan, which has been shared with the SFPD.
Once Club Hue received all the facts from our security detail, and from witnesses, our statement was immediately released; resulting in the most comprehensive review of the facts from any business thus far. This is part of our continuing commitment to a safe and successful Broadway entertainment corridor.
Hue will continue to work with all agencies, will help with the further investigation on the shooting incident, and will continue its policies so patrons can celebrate holidays and special occasions in a safe and enjoyable fashion.
