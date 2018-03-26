Venue owner on SF's Broadway says club next door is source of fights

In the early morning hours following Saint Patrick's Day, as the clubs let out on Broadway Street in San Francisco, punches began flying.It was all caught on surveillance video."Multiple fights, maybe six to eight fights, maybe six to eight people got hurt," said Francesca Valdez, Owner of Fame Venue.Valdez is fed up with her neighbor Hue Lounge and Nightclub.There were more than just fistfights March 18th. Cozens of people on Broadway Street begin running as they heard gunshots."We heard a gunshot I myself have to duck in," said Valdez.In an emailed statement to ABC News, Hue's Managing Member says Hue and other clubs on Broadway were very busy managing the St. Patrick's Day crowds."None of the Clubs contributed to the incident or could have predicted what happened. Further, the gunshots ... were separate from the parking lot fight in both location, and timing."But Eric Roach, Fame's AV employee says another fight happened just this past weekend, showing ABC7 News video of it. He says he believes they were also Hue Patrons."Educate yourself a little better on how to do it go learn from other clubs on how they're doing it and maybe take some pointers maybe be better," said Roach.In November, Hue's attorney filed a civil lawsuit against the city and two members of the SFPD alleging racial profiling and selectivetargeting of the club.Hue's attorney says a member of the SFPD made the following statement to his client in front of someone else --"This hip hop music brings in, and this is his words, the wrong crowd, a crowd we don't want, by that he means African Americans no question about it," said Attorney Robert Bloom in a phone interview.The San Francisco Police Department says it does not comment on pending litigation.The City Attorney's Office is looking into the matter on behalf of ABC7 News.