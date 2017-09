The crash of a small plane was caught on camera in Connecticut.A 1981 Cessna 172 crashed into a tree and miraculously fell into the parking lot of a business right side up.It happened in Plainville in the area of Robertson Airport behind a business that is adjacent to the airport.The 80-year-old pilot, Manfred Forst, survived with only minor injuries.Federal investigators are trying to figure out what caused the crash.