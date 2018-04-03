VIDEO: Police receive call reporting YouTube shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3297708" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A family is desperately trying to get in touch with their loved one after he sent them a series of text messages during a shooting at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno.

Officials received word via scanner of the shooting at YouTube Headquarters in San Bruno Tuesday afternoon. Four people were injured and the woman, believed to be the shooter, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.Through Broadcastify ABC7 News has transcribed the calls leading to their response.Main entrance, upstairs.Sam-5 Main entrance 10-4.The P-D is 10-97. Going into the building. No further.One female down. Asian female. One of the shooters hit a civilian. Possibly a second. White male. We have one person confirmed down. Confirmed this is upstairs to the left.(Cut off) One to the chest. The other victims are out front. We'll get you an age on them.Any outside agencies we need some. Let's just set up a large perimeter from Bay Hill all the way up the west side of the building. As well as a couple units may be in the Peninsula place just north of fashion hill.Sam-6 from one of the witnesses coming in They identified uh a female in a white shirt. that's the one we have down in the center court area with a gunshot wound in the chest.So confirming she is the suspect?Affirmative that's what we were told. There is a handgun about 20 feet south of her.The one person we have down. And saying that's our shooter.10-4Since we've been on scene we've have no active shots fired. (inaudible)I have shots fired in the area of 901 Cherry Avenue. We are getting 9-1-1. So far nothing seen. Heard only.I copy that call10-4 we have one R-P stating that people are running out of the business.Sounds like it's coming from YouTube.Shooter. Another party says they've spotted someone with a gun. Suspect came from the back patio. Address is 901 Cherry Avenue. Cross of Bay Hill. Off of 3-80. Again we have a report of a subject with a gun. They heard seven to eight shots being fired. This will be from the YouTube Building 901 Cherry Avenue cross of Bay Hill. Is there a Sergeant on duty that copies?Make sure CID make sure units if you're monitoring to wear your gear.Remaining audio that you hear is of additional units responding; the County of San Mateo's Critical Incident/ MCI protocol being activated; and neighboring/ allied agencies joining the response.(edited)