Video shows attack on street vendor near Los Angeles park

EMBED </>More Videos

New video shows a group of people attacking and robbing a street vendor, who ended up in the hospital after the vicious beating.

By ABC7.com staff
EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES --
New video shows a group of people attacking and robbing a street vendor, who ended up in the hospital after the vicious beating.

The attack early Sunday morning left 54-year-old Pedro Reyes with severe facial fractures, missing teeth and lacerations. He is expected to undergo surgery Monday.

RELATED: Fundraiser organized to replace food cart destroyed in Hollywood


Reyes was among a group of street vendors setting up their stands near Exposition Park early Sunday when two cars pulled up, and a group of people began attacking them.

Two other vendors suffered minor injuries.
EMBED More News Videos

New video shows a group of people attacking and robbing a street vendor, who ended up in the hospital after the vicious beating.


Reyes' stepson says the man complied with his attackers' demands.

The video shows at least three members of the group assaulting the vendor and throwing him to the ground in the middle of the street, where he appears to hit the ground face-first.

RELATED: Vendor whose cash was taken by UC cop speaks out


They then stand over him and search through his pockets as he remains motionless on the ground.

Police are trying to track down the attackers.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help Reyes and his family.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
beatingassaultsurveillance videocrimeinvestigationlapdLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Vendor whose cash was taken by U.C. cop speaks out
Fundraiser organized to replace food cart destroyed in Hollywood
Top Stories
Major BART delays due to fire on BART tracks in SF
Shooting at high school in St. Mary's County, Maryland, prompts lockdown
1 rescued in 2-alarm fire in San Francisco
1 injured after box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Facebook to hold emergency meeting after allegations of data harvesting
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Show More
Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
Atmospheric River to hit Bay Area
SF mayor's race takes spirited turn during debate
Iconic Flintstones house in Hillsborough gets facelift
Freeway shut down in San Rafael after report of I-580 shooting
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Speakers at memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Grenades found at estate sale detonated in SJ
Alameda teachers demand better pay, salaries among lowest in county
CNET executive editor discusses Facebook data mining scandal
More Video