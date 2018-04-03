YOUTUBE SHOOTING

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) --
San Bruno's police chief confirms that one person has died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno and that four other people who were injured have been transported to local hospitals.

Two separate law enforcement sources told ABC7 News that the shooter is a white, adult female wearing a dark top and head scarf.

A source told ABC7 News' Vic Lee there was one female shooter and that officials are clearing rooms at the campus. It' is no longer being treated as an active shooter situation.

Brent Andrew, a spokesperson at San Francisco General Hospital, says they're treating three people - a 36-year-old man in critical condition and two women, ages 36 and 27. One is in serious and fair condition.

He would not confirm whether the three had been shot, but said the surgeon treating them is "very experienced" with traumatic injuries, like gunshot wounds.

Others have been taken to the hospital at Stanford, Andrew confirmed.

An eyewitness told ABC7 News' Dion Lim that he was working at YouTube when the alarm went off at the building. He left the facility on his skateboard, and went through the outdoor plaza, where he saw at least one person on the ground with what he believed to be a gunshot wound.

The witness, a senior software engineer, said the shooter appeared to be a man, conflicting with reports of a female shooter.

"When you see someone with a shot to the stomach, you expect the worst but pray for the best," he said.


SKY7 was over the campus, where law enforcement were seen approaching the building with guns drawn. Employees were evacuated with arms overhead, and the campus is flanked with dozens of police cars and emergency vehicles.


The mother of a 30-year-old YouTube employee shared texts messages from her son with ABC7 News. He texted his mother that he was eating lunch at an outdoor courtyard when shots rang out around 12:50 p.m. He told her he was hiding in a bush and was "safe for now."

People nearby the campus have posted photos and information from the scene on social media, showing police cars surrounding the facility. About 1,700 people work at the campus.

