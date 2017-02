CALTRANS working through the night tonight hoping to open at least some lanes tomorrow on Hwy 17. pic.twitter.com/xo6AcMkBWV — Vic Lee (@vicleeabc7) February 7, 2017

Both directions of 17 closed for slide — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) February 7, 2017

One southbound lane of Highway 17 reopened Tuesday evening hours after both directions were closed when a landslide slammed into a truck.The slide happened around 10:30 a.m.There was no estimated time when the other lanes would reopen, or any other details immediately available.Tuesday's slide happened in the same area a slide in January that crushed a news van