Single lane of Highway 17 near Scotts Valley reopens after landslide

One southbound lane of Highway 17 reopened Tuesday evening hours after both directions were closed when a landslide slammed into a truck. (KGO-TV)

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
One southbound lane of Highway 17 reopened Tuesday evening hours after both directions were closed when a landslide slammed into a truck.


The slide happened around 10:30 a.m.

There was no estimated time when the other lanes would reopen, or any other details immediately available.

Tuesday's slide happened in the same area a slide in January that crushed a news van.


