SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --One southbound lane of Highway 17 reopened Tuesday evening hours after both directions were closed when a landslide slammed into a truck.
The slide happened around 10:30 a.m.
There was no estimated time when the other lanes would reopen, or any other details immediately available.
Tuesday's slide happened in the same area a slide in January that crushed a news van.
