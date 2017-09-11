WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Monday afternoon

Here is your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for the Bay Area. (KGO)



Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Good Monday Morning! We begin today mostly cloudy and much warmer, up to 14 degrees above yesterday's lows. The clouds keep us from reaching record high temperatures today, but they also add a touch of humidity. The southerly winds steering the clouds and humidity our way eventually bring enough energy for showers and thunderstorms. The chance of scattered showers starts this evening and continues overnight.

Concord: 94/67
Fremont: 85/67
Oakland: 83/64
Redwood City: 87/68
San Francisco: 79/64
San Jose: 87/69
Santa Rosa: 87/61

Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 79 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 63 - 68 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 94 - 97 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 66 - 71 Degrees

North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 85 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 80 - 87 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 64 - 69 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 85 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers Possible
Lows: 64 - 69 Degrees

Tuesday:
Humidity lingers and so does a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. The heat eases some more.

