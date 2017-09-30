WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Saturday morning

Weather Anchor Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

There is a Fire Weather Watch from 9 p.m. tonight through 9 a.m. Sunday for the north & east bay hills.

North to NE winds will be 10-20 MPH, with gusts up to 30 MPH. There will be very low relative humidity, with sunny skies Saturday.

Highs: 66-84.

Concord: 53/83
Fremont: 61/78
Redwood City: 60/78
San Francisco: 59/70
San Jose: 61/79

Coast
TODAY: A sunny afternoon.
Highs: In the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay
TODAY: A sunny & mild day.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: in the 50s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny & warm.
Highs: In the lower 80s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny skies.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Sunday:
Sunny, Breezy, & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 80s Inland

