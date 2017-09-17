WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Sunday evening

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has the ABC7 weather forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)



Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Temperatures will be similar yesterday's highs with clear skies. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 80s.

Concord: 83
Fremont: 77
Oakland: 71
Redwood City: 75
San Francisco: 67
San Jose: 79
Santa Rosa: 76

Coast
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Mid 60s
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Monday:
Blustery to breezy conditions on Monday will bring cooler temperatures.

