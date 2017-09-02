ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning

Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Tonight, the heat lingers and overnight lows will still be warm in the 60s and 70s. A spare the air alert continues into Sunday. Also, an excessive heat warning continues through Monday for most areas.
Tomorrow will be sunny and hot again inland, but along the coast, temperatures will be milder. Highs will be in the mid 70s on the coast, 90s near the bay shoreline, and up to 106 inland.
Triple-digit temperatures are unlikely by Labor Day, but it will be sunny and very warm. Temperatures will drop through the middle of next week and be closer to average.
Concord: 73/102
Fremont: 74/95
Redwood City: 71/95
San Francisco: 63/83
San Jose: 74/98
Santa Rosa: 64/100
Coast
TONIGHT: Hazy
Lows: In the 60s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & hazy
Highs: In the 70s to low 80s.
East Bay
TONIGHT: Hazy
Lows: In the 60s & 70s
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny & hazy
Highs: Low to mid 90s.
East Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Hazy
Lows: In the 70s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny & hazy
Highs: 100-106 degrees
North Bay
TONIGHT: Hazy
Lows: In the 70s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny & hazy
Highs: In the 90s
Peninsula
TONIGHT: Hazy
Lows: In the 60s & 70s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & hazy
Highs: In the low to mid 90s
South Bay
TONIGHT: Hazy
Lows: In the 60s & 70s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & hazy
Highs: In the upper 90s
Sunday:
Partly cloudy & hazy
Highs: In the upper 90s
