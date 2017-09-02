WEATHER

ABC7 News forecast for Sunday morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast. (KGO-TV)



Meteorologist Frances Dinglasan has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.

Tonight, the heat lingers and overnight lows will still be warm in the 60s and 70s. A spare the air alert continues into Sunday. Also, an excessive heat warning continues through Monday for most areas.

Tomorrow will be sunny and hot again inland, but along the coast, temperatures will be milder. Highs will be in the mid 70s on the coast, 90s near the bay shoreline, and up to 106 inland.

Triple-digit temperatures are unlikely by Labor Day, but it will be sunny and very warm. Temperatures will drop through the middle of next week and be closer to average.

LIST: All-time record high temperatures recorded in the Bay Area

RELATED: Cooling centers open in parts of Bay Area amid heat wave

Concord: 73/102
Fremont: 74/95
Redwood City: 71/95
San Francisco: 63/83
San Jose: 74/98
Santa Rosa: 64/100

Coast
TONIGHT: Hazy
Lows: In the 60s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & hazy
Highs: In the 70s to low 80s.

East Bay
TONIGHT: Hazy
Lows: In the 60s & 70s
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny & hazy
Highs: Low to mid 90s.

East Bay Valleys
TONIGHT: Hazy
Lows: In the 70s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny & hazy
Highs: 100-106 degrees

North Bay
TONIGHT: Hazy
Lows: In the 70s.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny & hazy
Highs: In the 90s

Peninsula
TONIGHT: Hazy
Lows: In the 60s & 70s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & hazy
Highs: In the low to mid 90s

South Bay
TONIGHT: Hazy
Lows: In the 60s & 70s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy & hazy
Highs: In the upper 90s

Sunday:
Partly cloudy & hazy
Highs: In the upper 90s

Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Second day of extreme heat brings power outages, health concerns
Jeff Lindner will donate $15K vacation fund
Free data recovery offered to those affected by Harvey
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Sunday
More Weather
Top Stories
Second day of extreme heat brings power outages, health concerns
Cooling centers open in Bay Area amid heat wave
La Tuna Fire grows to 5,000 acres, 10 percent containment
Spare the Air Alert in effect through Sunday
Arrest made in brutal attack of woman for casino winnings
President, first lady return to Harvey flood areas
PHOTOS: Heat wave sweeps across Bay Area
President Trump returns to Texas to meet with Harvey victims
Show More
Caltrans removing piers from old Bay Bridge
LIST: All-time record high temps in the Bay Area
Trump praises Harvey recovery effort: 'Things are working well'
What you need to know about DACA
Heat wave wreaks havoc on public transit in SF
More News
Top Video
Second day of extreme heat brings power outages, health concerns
President Trump returns to Texas to meet with Harvey victims
South Bay couple doesn't let heat ruin wedding festivities
Heat wave wreaks havoc on public transit in SF
More Video