ABC7 News forecast for Thursday evening

Meteorologist Sandhya Patel has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Count on gusty onshore winds this evening. The winds will relax overnight leading to patchy fog formation by morning then turning sunny and milder for the afternoon.
Concord: 80
Oakland: 72
Redwood City: 73
San Francisco: 68
San Jose: 77
Santa Rosa: 81
Coast
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear & Cooler
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Crisp & Cooler
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mainly Clear & Cooler
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear & Cooler
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Milder
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Friday:
The earlier sunshine warms the dry air a bit faster, pushing high temperatures a couple degrees above today's levels.
