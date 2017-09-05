ABC7 News forecast for Tuesday afternoon

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather Forecast.
Good morning! Our day starts partly sunny, muggy and warmer than average. You'll notice cleaner air, more sunshine and highs within a few degrees of seasonal levels this afternoon. Temperature will range from near 70 at the coast to upper 80s inland.
Our air remains slightly humid again tonight with above average lows, but better sleeping conditions as temperatures dip into the lower to upper 60s.
Concord: 84/65
Fremont: 81/65
Oakland: 77/64
Redwood City: 80/65
San Francisco: 75/62
San Jose: 85/65
Santa Rosa: 81/61
Coast
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 68 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 73 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 62 - 66 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 84 - 89 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 63 - 68 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 80 - 85 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 60 - 65 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 75 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 61 - 66 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 79 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 61 - 66 Degrees
Thursday:
The remnants of Lidia pass west to east over our neighborhoods. Lidia brings us our coolest afternoon and a chance of light showers.
