ABC7 News Weather forecast for Saturday morning

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly, with a chance of showers near the coast. Overnight lows will range from mid 30s inland to near 40 at the coast. Tomorrow will become increasingly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs will range from low 50s at the coast to mid 50s elsewhere. A cold air mass will remain in place over the weekend, so a mix of rain and snow may fall at elevations above 2,500 feet. Weekend rainfall totals will be generally under two tenths of an inch. The weekend storm ranks 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, a storm of light intensity, but it's a cold storm and weather conditions will be winter-like through Monday.
Concord 56
Oakland 56
Redwood City 55
San Francisco 54
San Jose 56
Santa Rosa 54
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chilly/Chance of Showers
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Low 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold
Lows: Low 30s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chilly/Chance of Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Chilly
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy/Chance of Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Sunday:
Mostly Cloudy/Showers Late Afternoon-Evening
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland
