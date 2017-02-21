ABC7 News Weather forecast for Tuesday afternoon

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.
Record Rain No More!
A chance of scattered downpour continues this morning. Another .25" of rain is possible if you get caught under one. A few gusty breezes linger during this time also.
The cloud deck opens this afternoon for pockets of sunshine. Our chance of getting wet drops from scattered this morning to isolated this afternoon. Highs stop a few degrees short of average, upper 50s to lower 60s.
My Storm Concerns: (mainly this morning)
Moderate - Urban & Creek Flooding
Moderate - Trees Down
Moderate - Mud & Rock Slides
Low - Power Outages
Low - River Flooding
Concord: 59/42
Fremont: 59/43
Oakland: 60/45
Redwood City: 59/42
San Francisco: 58/46
San Jose: 61/43
Santa Rosa: 58/37
Coast
TODAY: AM Downpours then Isolated Showers
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: AM Downpours then Isolated Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: AM Downpours then Isolated Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Scattered then Isolated Showers
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 36 - 43 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: AM Downpours then Isolated Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: AM Downpours then Isolated Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Wednesday:
Becoming mostly sunny and dry tomorrow. Highs remain cooler than average, middle to upper 50s.
