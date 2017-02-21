WEATHER

ABC7 News Weather forecast for Wednesday morning

EMBED </>More News Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)



Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with a chance of isolated showers. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s.

Concord 58
Oakland 57
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 56
San Jose 57
Santa Rosa 57

Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Highs: Mid 50s


East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chilly/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s


Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Highs: Upper 50s


South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s


Thursday:
Mostly Sunny & Dry
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland


Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Bay Area residents react to flood evacuations in San Jose
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high
LIST: San Jose flooding evacuation centers
More Weather
Top Stories
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high
LIST: San Jose flooding evacuation centers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7 -- WATCH LIVE
PHOTOS: At least 30 homes flooded and evacuated in San Jose
VIDEO: San Jose Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
San Jose crews rescue 5 people from flooding Coyote Creek
Show More
Flooding closes Northbound 101 in Morgan Hill until Wednesday night
Bay Area residents react to flood evacuations in San Jose
Milo Yiannopoulos apologizes for remarks, quits Breitbart
Several people rescued from flooding in Livermore
National Zoo says goodbye Bao Bao panda
More News
Top Video
San Jose homes submerged, Coyote Creek remains high
More than 200 San Jose residents evacuated in floods
VIDEO: San Jose Fire Chief details Nordale rescue efforts
San Jose crews rescue 5 people from flooding Coyote Creek
More Video