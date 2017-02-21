ABC7 News Weather forecast for Wednesday morning

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and cool, with a chance of isolated showers. Overnight lows will be mainly in the low to mid 40s.
Concord 58
Oakland 57
Redwood City 57
San Francisco 56
San Jose 57
Santa Rosa 57
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Highs: Mid 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Chilly/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy/Isolated Showers Possible
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
Thursday:
Mostly Sunny & Dry
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Upper 50s Inland
