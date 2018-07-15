AccuWeather Forecast: Breezy with areas of fog Sunday evening

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Sunday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. It will also be breezy, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland. This general temperature range will continue through midweek, followed by an increase in humidity near the end of the week, along with a slight increase in temperatures. The result will be a generally muggy feeling across the Bay Area Thursday and Friday -- hot and humid inland.
Concord 92
Oakland 74
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 68
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 87
Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s
Tuesday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland
