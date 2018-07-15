AccuWeather Forecast: Breezy with areas of fog Sunday evening

Coast:

Sunday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. It will also be breezy, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland. This general temperature range will continue through midweek, followed by an increase in humidity near the end of the week, along with a slight increase in temperatures. The result will be a generally muggy feeling across the Bay Area Thursday and Friday -- hot and humid inland.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Foggy & BreezyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Partly Sunny & BreezyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly ClearLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 80sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Mid 70s to Near 80Tonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Low to Mid 90sTonight: Patchy FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & MildHighs: Upper 70s to Low 80sTonight: Mostly Clear & MildLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Mid 80s to Low 90sSunny & Mild to WarmHighs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland