AccuWeather Forecast: Breezy with areas of fog Sunday evening

Dense fog early on our Sunday morning; some coastal drizzle is also likely. The afternoon will feature sunny skies away from the coast, with a blend of sun and clouds along the immediate coast line. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather Forecast

Sunday night will be mostly clear inland, with areas of fog near the coast and bay. It will also be breezy, with overnight lows mainly in the mid to upper 50s. Monday will be sunny and mild to warm, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to mid 90s inland. This general temperature range will continue through midweek, followed by an increase in humidity near the end of the week, along with a slight increase in temperatures. The result will be a generally muggy feeling across the Bay Area Thursday and Friday -- hot and humid inland.

Concord 92
Oakland 74
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 68
San Jose 86
Santa Rosa 87

Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Breezy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80

Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s to Low 90s

Tuesday:
Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Mid 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland

