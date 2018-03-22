AccuWeather forecast for Friday morning

Coast

Tonight will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and chilly, with overnight lows ranging from upper 30s inland to mid-40s near the coast and bay. Cold, scattered showers will develop in the North Bay during the early morning hours, and spotty showers will sweep across the remainder of the Bay Area throughout the day.Highs will range from mid 50s at the coast to near 60 inland. A wave of more widespread rain will move through the region tomorrow night, followed by scattered showers on Saturday. Showers my linger into Sunday, but a sunnier, drier, and warmer pattern will begin on Monday.Scattered Showers/Chilly Highs: Low 50s Coast to Upper 50s InlandConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Partly Cloudy & CoolerLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Breezy/Spotty Light ShowersHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy & CoolerLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Spotty Light ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy & ChillyLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: Spotty Light ShowersHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy & ChillyLows: Mid 30sTomorrow: Scattered ShowersHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Partly Cloudy & CoolerLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Spotty Light ShowersHighs: Near 60Tonight: Partly Cloudy & ChillyLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Spotty Light Showers