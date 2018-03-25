AccuWeather forecast for Sunday evening

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
It's a clear, chilly and breezy night with lows in the low 30s to low 40s. Monday is a bright and sunny day. Winds will be breezy between 10-20mph. Highs in the low 50s to mid 60s.
Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 60
Oakland 63
San Jose 64
Concord 65
Coast
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 50s to Low 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Peninsula
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tuesday:
Sunshine continues along with a warming trend with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.
