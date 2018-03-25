WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast for Sunday evening

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has the ABC7 weather forecast for your week ahead. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

It's a clear, chilly and breezy night with lows in the low 30s to low 40s. Monday is a bright and sunny day. Winds will be breezy between 10-20mph. Highs in the low 50s to mid 60s.

Santa Rosa 66
San Francisco 60
Oakland 63
San Jose 64
Concord 65

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Coast
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 50s to Low 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Peninsula
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 60s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear and Cool
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low to Mid 60s

Tuesday:
Sunshine continues along with a warming trend with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Why orange snow is blanketing Russian ski slopes
Moccasin Dam holds steady, could still fail in Tuolumne County
Funnel cloud spotted over homes north of Sacramento
Meet the kindergartner whose weather report is going viral
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing at San Francisco church
California Gubernatorial candidates participate in San Diego forum
Rallying cry for gun control heard throughout nation, Bay Area
Santorum: Kids should take CPR classes, not call for gun laws
Why orange snow is blanketing Russian ski slopes
How big was the March for Our Lives crowd?
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
Show More
Minnesota teenager crashes into building during driving test
92-year-old Fremont man rescued after falling 26 feet into well
Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain
'March for our Rights' rallies pop up in D.C, Utah and Montana
Gubernatorial candidates' forum to be held in San Diego
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing at San Francisco church
How big was the March for Our Lives crowd?
Santorum: Kids should take CPR classes, not call for gun laws
Rallying cry for gun control heard throughout nation, Bay Area
More Video