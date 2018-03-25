AccuWeather forecast for Sunday evening

Coast

It's a clear, chilly and breezy night with lows in the low 30s to low 40s. Monday is a bright and sunny day. Winds will be breezy between 10-20mph. Highs in the low 50s to mid 60s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Clear and CoolLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low 50s to Low 60sTonight: Clear and CoolLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear and CoolLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Clear and CoolLows: Low to Upper 30sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Clear and CoolLows: Upper 30sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Clear and CoolLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low to Mid 60sSunshine continues along with a warming trend with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.