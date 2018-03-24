  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast for Sunday

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast

Tonight we expect a few, scattered light showers popping up. This storm ranks a one, a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Lows in the low 30s to low 40s. Sunday continues to see a chance of a light shower popping up, mainly in the first half of the day. Possible to get a dusting of snow on our hilltops as well. Rainfall will be less than .25". Highs in the low to upper 50s

Santa Rosa 56
San Francisco 55
Oakland 56
San Jose 58
Concord 58

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Coast
Tonight: Light Shower
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Light Shower
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Light Shower
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Light Shower
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Light Shower
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Light Shower
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Light Shower
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Light Shower
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Light Shower
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Light Shower
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Light Shower
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Light Shower
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Monday:
It's a sunny and dry day with highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
