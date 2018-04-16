  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Hail turning Bay Area into Winter Wonderland
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Hail storms hit parts of Bay Area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast

Showers, cooler with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs: 52-58.

Concord: 50/58
Fremont: 48/55
Redwood City : 47/54
San Francisco: 51/53
San Jose: 51/57

Coast
TODAY: Breezy with showers.
Highs: In the low 50.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: Near 40.

East Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated thunder storms.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Showers, cool. & breezy. A possible t-storm.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: showers, cool & breezy,
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy with scattered showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: Near 40.

South Bay
TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy & cool. Showers possible.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.

Tuesday:
A Sunny cold start, then a bit of a warm up. Highs: 56-66.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
WATCH LIVE: Sky7 over Oakland following hail storm
What to do after a tornado
What to do when you see a tornado while driving
Arkansas couple's trip through a tornado caught on video
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Sky7 over Oakland following hail storm
James Comey calls President Trump 'morally unfit' for office
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SFPD searching for hit and run driver after car crashes into house
7 inmates dead, 17 injured after prison fight in South Carolina
Transcript: James Comey's interview with ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Footage of San Francisco after 1906 quake shown in Fremont
Show More
Former First Lady Barbara Bush through the years
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: What to know about COPD
Trump again calls James Comey a 'slimeball'
Public transit urged with two games at Oakland Coliseum
Stephanopoulos on Comey: 'I've never had an interview like this'
More News