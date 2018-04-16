AccuWeather forecast: Hail storms hit parts of Bay Area

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast
Showers, cooler with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs: 52-58.
Concord: 50/58
Fremont: 48/55
Redwood City : 47/54
San Francisco: 51/53
San Jose: 51/57
Coast
TODAY: Breezy with showers.
Highs: In the low 50.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: Near 40.
East Bay
TODAY: Partly cloudy & breezy with isolated thunder storms.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Showers, cool. & breezy. A possible t-storm.
Highs: In the mid to upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: showers, cool & breezy,
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy with scattered showers.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Clear skies.
Lows: Near 40.
South Bay
TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy & cool. Showers possible.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT Clear skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Tuesday:
A Sunny cold start, then a bit of a warm up. Highs: 56-66.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
