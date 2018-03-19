AccuWeather forecast: Monday

VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Driest & Warmest Day this Week
We begin the week clear to partly cloudy and a few degrees milder this morning, middle 30s to upper 40s from Inland valleys to San Francisco. You may encounter a few areas of dense fog through 9a.m. across the North Bay.
Even with increasing high clouds you'll need the sunglasses today and enjoy seasonal highs in the middle 60s to 70 degrees.
Clouds thicken tonight. First, they keep us milder, middle 40s to middle 50s. Secondly, they bring light rain to the Coast, North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains. Sprinkles are possible for the rest of us.
Tuesday:
Our unsettled pattern begins with light rain spreading across all neighborhoods during the morning hours. Light to moderate rain falls all day and cools our highs down to the middle and upper 50s. Everybody commutes in rain during the afternoon to evening hours. The initial storm ranks a 1-Light on our exclusive ABC 7 Storm Impact Scale.
Concord: 68/46
Fremont: 68/50
Oakland: 65/50
Redwood City: 66/48
San Francisco: 64/51
San Jose: 70/50
San Rafael: 54/48
Santa Rosa: 67/44
Coast
TODAY: Sun then High Clouds
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy/Light Rain
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 63 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy/Sprinkles
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Afternoon High Clouds
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Afternoon High Clouds
Highs: 65 - 6756 Degrees
TONIGHT: Light Rain
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sun then High Clouds
Highs: 68 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
