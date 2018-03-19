AccuWeather forecast: Monday

Coast

Driest & Warmest Day this WeekWe begin the week clear to partly cloudy and a few degrees milder this morning, middle 30s to upper 40s from Inland valleys to San Francisco. You may encounter a few areas of dense fog through 9a.m. across the North Bay.Even with increasing high clouds you'll need the sunglasses today and enjoy seasonal highs in the middle 60s to 70 degrees.Clouds thicken tonight. First, they keep us milder, middle 40s to middle 50s. Secondly, they bring light rain to the Coast, North Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains. Sprinkles are possible for the rest of us.Our unsettled pattern begins with light rain spreading across all neighborhoods during the morning hours. Light to moderate rain falls all day and cools our highs down to the middle and upper 50s. Everybody commutes in rain during the afternoon to evening hours. The initial storm ranks a 1-Light on our exclusive ABC 7 Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 68/46Fremont: 68/50Oakland: 65/50Redwood City: 66/48San Francisco: 64/51San Jose: 70/50San Rafael: 54/48Santa Rosa: 67/44TODAY: Sun then High CloudsHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy/Light RainLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 63 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy/SprinklesLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Afternoon High CloudsHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Afternoon High CloudsHighs: 65 - 6756 DegreesTONIGHT: Light RainLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Becoming Partly CloudyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Sun then High CloudsHighs: 68 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: CloudyLows: 46 - 51 Degrees