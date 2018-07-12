AccuWeather Forecast: Monsoon arrives, isolated thunderstorms possible

Today's Temperatures

Monsoon moisture will continue to stream in from the southeast, keeping it muggy through tomorrow. There is a slight chance of thunder late tonight through early morning. The possibility of dry lightning means fire danger will remain high.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Mostly Cloudy, MuggyLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 60sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sun & High CloudsHighs: Low to Upper 80sTonight: Partly Cloudy & MuggyLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sun & High CloudsHighs: Low 70s to Mid 80sTonight: Mild & MuggyLows: Low to Mid 60sTomorrow: Filtered SunshineHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: High Clouds & SunshineHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: Mild & MuggyLows: Low 60sTomorrow: Sun & High CloudsHighs: Upper 70s to Low 90sDrier air arrives on Saturday. Morning fog will give way to sunshine for most areas.Highs: Low 60s to Low 90s