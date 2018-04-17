AccuWeather forecast: Quick break from wet weather

Coast

Quick Break from Wet WeatherGood Morning!Dress warmer if heading out soon. We begin today partly cloudy and up to 10 degrees cooler. Temperatures rest in the middle 30s to middle 40s. Areas of fog roam the North Bay Valleys throughout the morning commute.No threat of thunderstorms today. Nearly total sunshine and lighter breezes help boost afternoon highs, but we still fall short of average levels.High clouds increase tonight while we are sleeping. This keeps temperatures in the lower to upper 40s overnight.Concord: 64/45Fremont: 63/45Oakland: 62/47Redwood City: 62/44San Francisco: 59/50San Jose: 65/47San Rafael: 60/44Santa Rosa: 64/41TODAY: SunnyHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 61 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesClouds and warmth increase as our next wet weather system approaches. Light to moderate rain moves into the North Bay during the evening commute. The rain slides south and east during the evening and overnight hours, ending as Thursday's morning commute begins.The storm ranks 1-Light on our ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall potential ranges from up to a .10" in the South Bay, .10" to .33" around the Bay and .25 to .40" across the North Bay.