AccuWeather forecast: Quick break from wet weather

Quick Break from Wet Weather
Good Morning!
Dress warmer if heading out soon. We begin today partly cloudy and up to 10 degrees cooler. Temperatures rest in the middle 30s to middle 40s. Areas of fog roam the North Bay Valleys throughout the morning commute.
No threat of thunderstorms today. Nearly total sunshine and lighter breezes help boost afternoon highs, but we still fall short of average levels.
High clouds increase tonight while we are sleeping. This keeps temperatures in the lower to upper 40s overnight.
Concord: 64/45
Fremont: 63/45
Oakland: 62/47
Redwood City: 62/44
San Francisco: 59/50
San Jose: 65/47
San Rafael: 60/44
Santa Rosa: 64/41
Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 61 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Wednesday:
Clouds and warmth increase as our next wet weather system approaches. Light to moderate rain moves into the North Bay during the evening commute. The rain slides south and east during the evening and overnight hours, ending as Thursday's morning commute begins.
The storm ranks 1-Light on our ABC7 Storm Impact Scale. Rainfall potential ranges from up to a .10" in the South Bay, .10" to .33" around the Bay and .25 to .40" across the North Bay.
