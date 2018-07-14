WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Saturday Evening

Morning clouds giving way to a sunny afternoon on our Saturday. Expect the winds to pick up a bit in the afternoon gusting 10-25mph. (KGO)

We are in our usual summer pattern which means the fog at the coast will move across the bay overnight. It will linger well into the afternoon near the beaches. All other areas will see sunshine.

Concord 89
Oakland 72
Redwood City 78
San Francisco 66
San Jose 83
Santa Rosa 84

Coast:
Tonight: Fog, dense in spots
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy, Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny Skies
Highs: Low to Upper 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Foggy Areas
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s to Low 90s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Low 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 90s

Sunday:
For AIDS Walk in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, expect a cloudy morning with temps in the upper 50s. Elsewhere we see clouds to sun with afternoon highs in the low 60s to low 90s.

Monday:
Warmer weather expected for most areas on Monday. Highs: Low 60s to Mid 90s.

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
