AccuWeather Forecast: Saturday Evening

We are in our usual summer pattern which means the fog at the coast will move across the bay overnight. It will linger well into the afternoon near the beaches. All other areas will see sunshine.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Fog, dense in spotsLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Breezy, Partly CloudyHighs: Low 60sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid 50sTomorrow: Sunny SkiesHighs: Low to Upper 80sTonight: Foggy AreasLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: Clear & MildLows: Upper 50s to Low 60sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 80s to Low 90sTonight: Areas of FogLows: Mid to Upper 50sTomorrow: SunnyHighs: Low 70s to Low 80sTonight: Mainly ClearLows: Upper 50sTomorrow: Sunny & WarmHighs: Upper 70s to Low 90sFor AIDS Walk in Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, expect a cloudy morning with temps in the upper 50s. Elsewhere we see clouds to sun with afternoon highs in the low 60s to low 90s.Warmer weather expected for most areas on Monday. Highs: Low 60s to Mid 90s.