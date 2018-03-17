AccuWeather forecast: Saturday

Coast

Tonight expecting areas of dense fog to develop in the North Bay and East Bay. Overnight lows will be chilly in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Sunday morning features those areas of fog in the morning. Midday features partly cloudy skies turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High are in the low 50s to low 60s.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City:San Francisco:San Jose:Tonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly to Mostly CloudyHighs: Low to Mid 50sTonight: FogLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly to Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: FogLows: Mid to Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly to Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: FogLows: Low to Upper 30sTomorrow: Partly to Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Low 40sTomorrow: Partly to Mostly CloudyHighs: Mid 50sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: Partly to Mostly CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Low 60sIt's a sunny, mild and dry day with temps in the low to mid 60s.