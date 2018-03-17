AccuWeather forecast: Saturday

VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather forecast
Tonight expecting areas of dense fog to develop in the North Bay and East Bay. Overnight lows will be chilly in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Sunday morning features those areas of fog in the morning. Midday features partly cloudy skies turning mostly cloudy in the afternoon. High are in the low 50s to low 60s.
Concord: 41/57
Fremont: 44/56
Redwood City: 41/55
San Francisco: 45/54
San Jose: 43/58
Coast
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Fog
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
Monday:
It's a sunny, mild and dry day with temps in the low to mid 60s.
