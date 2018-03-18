AccuWeather forecast: Sunday

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Monday:

Expect mostly cloudy skies today after patchy morning fog.Concord:Fremont:Redwood City :San Francisco:San Jose:TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.Highs: In the mid 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Cloudy skies.Highs: In the upper 50sTONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 30s & 40s.TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.Highs: In the upper 50sTONIGHT: Partly cloudy.Lows: In the 30s & 40s.TODAY: Plenty of clouds today.Highs: In the upper 50s.TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.Highs: Near 60.TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.Lows: In the 40s.Partly cloudy skies. Highs: 62-66.