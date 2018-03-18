AccuWeather forecast: Sunday

VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your AccuWeather forecast
Expect mostly cloudy skies today after patchy morning fog.
Concord: 40/59
Fremont: 39/58
Redwood City : 37/57
San Francisco: 44/56
San Jose: 40/60
Coast
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the upper 50s
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.
Lows: In the 30s & 40s.
Peninsula
TODAY: Plenty of clouds today.
Highs: In the upper 50s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
South Bay
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: Near 60.
TONIGHT Partly cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 40s.
Monday:
Partly cloudy skies. Highs: 62-66.
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia