AccuWeather forecast: Wednesday evening

Tonight will be cloudy with periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty wind overnight. Morning lows will be mainly in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be rainy and windy early, with rain tapering off by midday.
Tomorrow's storm ranks "2" on our Storm Impact Scale. Afternoon highs will range from low 50s at the coast to around 60 inland. Gusty wind will continue into the evening hours. Cold, scattered showers are likely on Friday and Saturday, possibly early Sunday as well. A warmer and drier pattern will begin on Monday.
Concord 60
Oakland 59
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 58
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 57
Coast
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Low to Mid 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Near 60
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Low 60s
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Near 60
South Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Low 60s
Friday:
Scattered Showers/Chilly
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
