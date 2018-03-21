WEATHER

AccuWeather forecast: Wednesday evening

EMBED </>More Videos

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for Wednesday evening. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tonight will be cloudy with periods of moderate to heavy rain and gusty wind overnight. Morning lows will be mainly in the mid 50s. Tomorrow will be rainy and windy early, with rain tapering off by midday.

Tomorrow's storm ranks "2" on our Storm Impact Scale. Afternoon highs will range from low 50s at the coast to around 60 inland. Gusty wind will continue into the evening hours. Cold, scattered showers are likely on Friday and Saturday, possibly early Sunday as well. A warmer and drier pattern will begin on Monday.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Concord 60
Oakland 59
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 58
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 57

WATCH LIVE: Track the storm with Live Doppler 7

Coast
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Low to Mid 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Near 60

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty Overnight
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Low 60s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty Overnight
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty Overnight
Lows: Near 50
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Near 60

South Bay
Tonight: Rainy & Gusty Overnight
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Stormy Morning
Highs: Low 60s

Friday:
Scattered Showers/Chilly
Highs: Low 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Rain showers keep CHP busy along Highway 17
Over 100 flights cancelled at SFO due to storm
Heavy snow and gusty winds to sweep across Sierra, Tahoe
Santa Cruz Mountains hit by downpours, more rain on the way
More Weather
Top Stories
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded after shooting
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Video shows deadly crash with self-driving Uber vehicle
Warrior's David West speaks at career day in SF
John Oliver's better Bundo book a hit for SF-based publisher
Zuckerberg admits mistakes, promises steps to limit Facebook data sharing
Last prison guard off Alcatraz Island shares experience on the rock
Show More
California launches app to check properties for quake danger
Rain showers keep CHP busy along Highway 17
Austin bombing suspect left recorded 'confession,' police say
STATEMENT: Facebook CEO admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal
NAACP files complaint over appointment of SF interim mayor
More News
Top Video
SFPD officer in fair condition, 5 others wounded after shooting
Witness: Video shows cop shot in SF crawl to police car
Warrior's David West speaks at career day in SF
ICE chief blames Oakland Mayor Schaaf yet again
More Video