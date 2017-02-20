The soggy start to the week is not deterring tourist from flocking to Alamo Square Park in San Francisco.Most are trying to get a glimpse of the famous Painted Ladies, mostly known because of their appearance in the opening of "Full House".The view on Monday was not so spectacular because most of Alamo Square is fenced off. Only a small section of the park is open to the public.The San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department closed off much of the park back in May to build new renovations.The department says the project should be complete sometime early this spring, but neighbors who live nearby say they're skeptical about the timeline.The heavy rain the area has gotten this season has caused many delays in the project."The tractors started working on the third, and they haven't been back since, I think because of the rain. And then when they opened the second viewing area it used to be gorgeous grass, and as soon as they opened it now it's all torn up and muddy," said Bryan Lemons, who lives near Alamo Square."It's like really muddy and a little disappointed but it's still a nice view," said Diana Mendez, a tourist in town."I think it's a bummer not to see them clearly and take a nice picture," another tourist told ABC7 News.Residents and tourist alike say they hope the project is complete sooner than later.