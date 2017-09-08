There are many different ways to measure the severity of the impacts of landfalling hurricanes. Ike in 2008 is remembered for deadly storm surge, Andrew in 1992 for catastrophic wind damage and Harvey in 2017 will for torrential rainfall and flooding.Atmospheric pressure at landfall is a way to more objectively rank major hurricanes. In general, the lower the pressure, the more intense the hurricane, especially in terms of wind speed and damage. A higher pressure indicates a weaker storm.