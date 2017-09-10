EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=2399382" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People waiting out the storm in Islamorada in the Florida Keys survey the damage just after daybreak.

Members of the California Air National Guard from Moffett Field in Mountain View were in Florida ready to help victims of Hurricane Irma Sunday.Guard members were deployed on Friday and on Saturday, some performed a risky mission landing at an AFB near Miami when the hurricane was moving in."There was High winds, a tornado and lightning, but our mission dropping personnel and equipment near the hurricane zone was successful we are in the right place to do rescues if needed, " said Tech. Sgt. Joe Prouse from the California Air National Guard.Guard members will be in Florida for at least one week.