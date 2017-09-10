HURRICANE IRMA

Bay Area first responders in Florida to help Hurricane Irma victims

Hurricane Irma is seen battering the Florida coastline on Sunday, September 10, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
MOFFETT FIELD, Calif. (KGO) --
Members of the California Air National Guard from Moffett Field in Mountain View were in Florida ready to help victims of Hurricane Irma Sunday.

Guard members were deployed on Friday and on Saturday, some performed a risky mission landing at an AFB near Miami when the hurricane was moving in.
Video shows trees bending just after daybreak as Irma approaches
People waiting out the storm in Islamorada in the Florida Keys survey the damage just after daybreak.



"There was High winds, a tornado and lightning, but our mission dropping personnel and equipment near the hurricane zone was successful we are in the right place to do rescues if needed, " said Tech. Sgt. Joe Prouse from the California Air National Guard.

Guard members will be in Florida for at least one week.
PHOTOS: Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Florida

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Irma.
