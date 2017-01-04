WEATHER

Bay Area mountain communities prepare for weekend storm
Heavy rains are expected to hit the Bay Area and communities are preparing for flooding and harsh driving conditions. (KGO-TV)

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Bay Area mountain communities are preparing for the worst ahead of this weekend's storm.

RELATED: SC mountain communities clean debris, prepare for more rain

Rodeo Gulch Road is down to one lane Wednesday night near Ponza Lane because the road is washed out. Plastic covers the fragile slope below.

A new curb and stop signs mark this deep slip out on Cabrillo College Drive.

Director of Public Works for Santa Cruz County John Presleigh says crews are working to clear mudslides off roadways. They're also working with PG&E where trees have come down into power lines and the worst may be yet to come.

"We're very concerned about this weekend storm," said Presleigh. "Not just country roads, but some of our creeks and rivers."

Alexandra Veddow-Weeks lives on the San Lorenzo River in Ben Lomand. "It's coming pretty close to my mom's porch, right there and we expect it to be almost straight up at our house this weekend because it's gonna be pretty bad," she said.

She's not the only local bracing for storm impact. "Make sure the property is okay," said Jeremy Neel, a resident of Bonnie Doone. "I have a couple trees that are a little scary on the property as well."

As a commuter, Neel also keeps a close eye on road conditions. There have been and will be plenty of closures because of flooding. Uvas Creek overflowed in Gilroy closing Silva's Crossing in Christmas Hill Park.
MORE: Get your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast here.

