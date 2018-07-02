WEATHER

Beach lightning safety tips

EMBED </>More Videos

501 people have been killed by lightning in Florida since 1959. (AccuWeather)

Summer is a great time to enjoy the beach, but all beachgoers should be aware of lightning safety.

On June 24, 33-year-old James Barton was fatally struck by lightning at Siesta Key Beach in Sarasota, Florida. AccuWeather says 501 people have been killed by lightning in Florida since 1959.

Lifeguards in Florida are equipped with sky scans that help detect lightning and are trained to watch storms on the beach.

AccuWeather says the best way to avoid lightning on the beach is to pack lightly to be able to move quickly.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherbeacheslightningstorm
WEATHER
Weather Forecast: Monday
No Spare the Air alert in effect
What barbecue favorites are putting your health at risk?
How to keep pets calm during thunderstorms
More Weather
Top Stories
Man accused of planning terrorist attack in Cleveland had SF travel plans
County Fire near Lake Berryessa grows to 44,500 acres
World Cup: Brazil advances to QFs with 2-0 win over Mexico
Soccer team and coach all found alive in Thailand cave
Bay Area Fourth of July fireworks and festivities
7 suspects set to appear in court in teen's machete death
Fire significantly damages clubhouse at SF's Golden Gate Park Golf Course
Mother, daughter reunited at LAX after being separated at border
Show More
MAPS: A look at the 'County Fire' in Yolo County
PHOTOS: Bay Area sky turns eerie orange from County Fire smoke
Harvey Weinstein hit with new sex assault charges
Mexico gives leftist Lopez Obrador big presidential win
Smoke Advisory issued for Bay Area due to wildfires
More News