<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=1757249" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Issues at the Oroville Dam are prompting more frequent inspections for Bay Area dams and reservoirs. Officials from the East Bay Municipal Utility District went to the Camanche Dam and Reservoir to check things out Wednesday. (KGO-TV)