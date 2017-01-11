Creeks and dams overflow in Los Gatos during storm

The Los Gatos reservoir peaked early Wednesday surpassing its full capacity, overflowing about a foot and a half above the spillway.All the excess water went to the Los Gatos Creek which quickly turned into a fast moving and rising waterway."Usually it's like a really easy, slow bubbly creek and it looks like a class three rapid," said Lance Miller a Los Gatos resident.From the creek, water violently flooded over the Vasona Dam spillway.All the flooding drew longtime Los Gatos resident Rosie Ramos out of her home. "It's just amazing. It's something to take in. There's what five to ten feet? It's pretty high, the splashing of the dam," said Ramos.The excess water flooded large parts of Vasona State Park. It was enough for rangers to shut it down, which was bad news for hikers and bicyclists in the area like Brian Hughes. "Lots of water. The usual low places are blocked off and you can't get through," said Hughes.To make matters even worse for residents, University Avenue alongside the creek was blocked by a mudslide.