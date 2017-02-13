OROVILLE DAM

Dam 80 years older than Oroville strong due to infrastructure improvements

EMBED </>More News Videos

An Oroville-like crisis is highly unlikely at Crystal Springs Reservoir because of a $4 Billion system-wide upgrade that happened in 2003. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) --
A red sunset is a sight people around the Oroville Dam may have wished they could appreciate Monday. Instead, it happened more than 100 miles away.

A stunning sunset occurs over the Crystal Springs Reservoir in San Mateo, Calif. on Feb. 13, 2017.


The beautiful sight happened at Crystal Springs Reservoir, where an Oroville-type crisis is highly unlikely because old has met new in the form of concrete.

RELATED: Oroville dam running on temporary licenses, license expired in 2007

"It survived the 1906 earthquake which was a major test for this facility," said Dan Wade, who directs dams and infrastructure for the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. In 2003, they embarked on a $4 billion, system-wide upgrade, which included the dam at Crystal Springs Reservoir.

"When you do infrastructure upgrades, you are modeling for a worst-case scenario," said Charles Sheehan, who speaks for the SFPUC.

As old pictures and postcards show, the Crystal Springs dam was a wonder of the world when it opened in 1888...the largest concrete dam ever built in that era.

A century later, however, studies revealed its original, 88-foot wide spillway to be insufficient for handling a worst-case storm. So, as part of the upgrade, the SFPUC raised the dam by nine feet, and more than doubled the size of its spillway.

Now, the dam can drain. "We can let water out faster than it comes in during a maximum event," Wade told me.

We asked, "Could you do that before?"
"No." he said. And, he sleeps better at night.

Moreover, Crystal Springs can hold 15 percent more water than before, while maintaining a margin for safety.

RELATED: No end in sight for Oroville evacuations, residents make
http://abc7news.com/news/no-end-in-sight-for-oroville-evacuations-residents-make-due/1752974/

Imagine that. A dam eight years older than Oroville, and apparently safer.

Related Topics:
weatheroroville damwatercaliforniafloodingflash floodingconstructionstormstorm damageSan Mateo
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OROVILLE DAM
Water level drops at Oroville Dam, evacuations continue
VIDEO: Oroville Dam emergency spillway at risk of failing
Oroville Dam running on temporary licenses; license expired in 2007
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
More oroville dam
WEATHER
Storm-related road closures plague Santa Cruz Mountains
VIDEO: Oroville Dam emergency spillway at risk of failing
San Francisco school cisterns full thanks to recent storms
Close up look at Oroville Dam damage
More Weather
Top Stories
Water level drops at Oroville Dam, evacuations continue
San Francisco dog dies from bacteria, others at risk
Storm-related road closures plague Santa Cruz Mountains
EXCLUSIVE: Leader of Calexit movement called into question for ties to Russia
National security adviser Michael Flynn resigns amid Russia controversy
No end in sight for Oroville evacuations, residents make due
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
Show More
Oroville Dam running on temporary licenses; license expired in 2007
Fremont Police defend fatal Officer involved shooting
San Francisco school cisterns full thanks to recent storms
One dead after being struck by Caltrain, trains stopped in both directions
Man fatally shot while driving wife and two children
More News
Top Video
Water level drops at Oroville Dam, evacuations continue
San Francisco dog dies from bacteria, others at risk
Storm-related road closures plague Santa Cruz Mountains
Family forced to evacuate over Oroville Dam staying in Fairfield
More Video