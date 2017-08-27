HEAT WAVE

Temperatures soar in the East Bay as athletes, families try to beat the heat

Pleasanton high school soccer league players took extra water breaks Sunday splitting up the halves into quarters as they faced off in 100 degree plus heat. (KGO-TV)

Melanie Woodrow
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KGO) --
Pleasanton high school soccer league players took extra water breaks Sunday splitting up the halves into quarters as they faced off in 100 degree plus heat.

"Everybody's getting burnt out here," said referee Imran Matin.

"With water breaks and just keeping an eye on the players we should be alright," he added.

"The heat is what it is unless they want to postpone the boys are used to it at this point these are higher caliber players who have been doing it for a long time so they know how to keep themselves healthy," said Belinda
Sanchez who was watching her nephew play.

Family members sheilded themselves from the sun with oversized umbrellas.

There were plenty of ways to cool off.

"A blue raspberry like slushy thing," said Claire Reyes.

"It's staggering. I think it's about 106 and we're just trying to visit places that have air conditioning to stay cool," said Gina

Tossetti while eating frozen custard.

"We did max out on wristbands," said Celine Nguyen, a slide attendant at The Wave, a waterpark in Dublin.

Summer Burchill, appropriately named for the season she was born in celebrated her 10th birthday at The Wave.

She said the waterslides were the best part.

"When we first booked it it was supposed to be in the 70s and then it turned out to be in the hundreds so we were really happy about that," said Summer's mom Tiffany.

Not long after The Wave closed, around 630pm firefighters just South of Livermore battled hot temperatures and a more than 40-acre vegetation fire.
