East Palo Alto races against time ahead of next storm

There's a rush to clear storm damage and debris before more storms reach the peninsula. Flooding has damaged several homes inside mobile home parks near Bayshore Road. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
There's a rush to clear storm damage and debris before more storms reach the peninsula.

Katrina Kwiatek is braving the high water inside her Redwood City mobile home park. All the flooding was brought on by heavy rains and high tides from a nearby canal.

"You kinda wait for tides to lower and hope it's not raining, that can make it worse," Kwiatek said.

With another storm coming in, she's ready--loading her car with supplies in case she has to make a quick getaway in her little car.

Down Bayshore Road, flooding has left much of Le Mar mobile home park underwater.

"It was a crazy rough nite," said Sophia Alvarez. She's seen the park flood, but never this bad. "I think it will be here a couple of days, but I'm glad it's raining."

It was a race against time as Caltrans cleared debris from a fast-rising San Francisquito Creek that fought against a bridge.

The cleanup will continue ahead of the next storm.

"Hopefully these guys will have the excavator out this whole time," said East Palo Alto resident Scott Orviss. "Till it's all cleared away."

Winter isn't over yet.

