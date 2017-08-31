WEATHER

Epic Bay Area heatwave forces cancellation of events, school activities

It's one of Livermore's most popular Labor Day weekend events, but the 36th annual Harvest Wine Festival has been canceled Sunday, due to extreme heat warnings. (KGO-TV)

By Cornell Barnard
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) --
It's one of Livermore's most popular Labor Day weekend events, but the 36th annual Harvest Wine Festival has been canceled Sunday due to extreme heat warnings.

"It was the only responsible choice, putting the care and health of her employees and guests first," said Amy Hoopes, President of the Livermore Valley wine growers Association.

The 6th annual Front Porch Festival at Wente Vineyards is also cancelled on Saturday because of dangerous heat.

Ticket sales for both events will be refunded.

Most schools in the tri-valley are canceling outdoor activities Friday.

Novato Schools are sending students home early on a minimum day schedule.
