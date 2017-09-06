WEATHER

Facebook activates safety check feature for Hurricane Irma

Facebook has activated their safety check feature for Hurricane Irma. (Facebook)

In the wake of Hurricane Irma making landfall on the Caribbean islands, Facebook has activated their safety check feature.

Safety check allows people in the affected area to let friends know they are safe. Facebook has also added features within safety check that "allows people to ask for and give help to one another during a crisis. We're starting to see posts sharing information, photos, videos and offers and requests for help."

Hurricane Irma is a category 5 storm that has slammed the Caribbean islands and is expected hit parts of Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Cuba and South Florida.
