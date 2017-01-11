HOLLISTER, Calif. (KGO) --Fast rising waters overnight has triggered mandatory evacuations for a neighborhood in Hollister.
WATCH LIVE: Sky7 over massive flooding that has triggered mandatory evacuations in Hollister
The evacuations are impacting the area of Lovers Lane, south of Highway 152. People are being loaded on to buses. They are also trying to rescue people bringing them out on boats.
Stay with ABC7 News on air and online for more on this developing story.
RELATED: Major storm forces evacuations along Russian River
PHOTOS: Major January storm sweeps across Bay Area
What's the weather like #whereyoulive? Share your photos and videos on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook by tagging them #abc7now. Your photos may be shown online or on-air!