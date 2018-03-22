SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) --ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says our current storm system is producing some unusual weather by Californian standards. A funnel cloud was spotted spinning over houses north of Sacramento on March 21st.
RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
The funnel cloud formed around the same time a tornado warning was issued for Yuba County, Wednesday evening. The funnel cloud did reach the ground a short time later. It was one of two tornadoes spawned by this storm, says Nicco.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast
Nicco says there were only 2 tornadoes reported in the U.S., Wednesday.
Click here for a look at more stories about tornadoes and funnel clouds in California and across the country!