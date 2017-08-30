HURRICANE HARVEY

George Strait bringing country music community together for Harvey relief

George Strait waves at audience members during the 11th annual ACM Honors at the Ryman Auditorium. (Wade Payne/Invision/AP)

The stars of country music are coming together to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey thanks to a legend.


George Strait announced on Twitter that he plans to bring together the country music community to aid relief efforts.


Specific plans have not been announced, but amazing music is expected.
