Thoughts & prayers are w/ all affected by the storm. My family & friends were personally affected in surrounding areas. God bless us all.-GS— George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017
George Strait announced on Twitter that he plans to bring together the country music community to aid relief efforts.
We are working on putting together relief efforts with the whole country music community. – GS— George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017
Specific plans have not been announced, but amazing music is expected.