Thoughts & prayers are w/ all affected by the storm. My family & friends were personally affected in surrounding areas. God bless us all.-GS — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017

We are working on putting together relief efforts with the whole country music community. – GS — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) August 29, 2017

The stars of country music are coming together to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey thanks to a legend.George Strait announced on Twitter that he plans to bring together the country music community to aid relief efforts.Specific plans have not been announced, but amazing music is expected.